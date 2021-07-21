To the Editor: On June 25, Governor Chris Sununu passed New Hampshire’s first late-term abortion ban after more than four decades of extreme access. The deadly procedure used to be legal up until birth for any reason, at any stage of development, with no inspections on abortion facilities, and without state-conducted statistics on how many preborn children (or women) died from the dangerous event.
Passing a late-term abortion restriction after 24 weeks shows that most Granite Staters do not want absolute abortion extremism. Babies around 22-24 weeks can survive outside of the mother if there is a medical emergency; with the help of doctors and nurses, preborn children can have a fighting chance at life. The latest late-term abortion bill gives babies, who can thrive, their long-due right to life.
Several pro-abortion advocates, medical professionals, and politicians are bullying Sununu to retract the “costly” ultrasound requirement, even though most abortion facilities conduct an ultrasound before every procedure. Now, they are lying over the bill’s requirement because they know abortion ends the life of a developing preborn child, and women would change their minds if they knew the truth. The Fetal Life Protection Act is the first step to optimal health for women and their children; the governor should not comply with the small minority of Granite Staters who want unrestricted access to abortion.
To the Editor: I was delighted when the state budget trailer bill passed with abortion restriction included. Now abortions are restricted in the 7th, 8th, and 9th month of pregnancy when the baby is sucking her thumb, moving and kicking, and can recognize her mother’s voice.