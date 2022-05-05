To the Editor: Frank Edelblut just published an opinion piece specifying the sacred responsibility of public educators and warning that the actions of a few threaten the credibility of all. He believes these few educators, by imposing their views, undermine the values families are trying to develop and destroy the trusted relationship between parents and teachers.
As in previous articles, Edelblut makes questionable statements and uses propaganda techniques. Since Edelblut says most educators do not engage in the practices that undermine the values families are trying to develop, I wonder why this article is not about the majority of public educators who, according to him, remain unbiased and fair? What Edelblut is doing is stirring fear. Using an ominous metaphor, he claims that biases are “seeping” into our institutions. “Seeping” usually describes sewage or chemical leaks. He implies that something sickening is attacking our schools and kids.
Edelblut includes examples of offending communication from the small minority of “bad” teachers. If you click on his link, it is unclear what he is showing. One example contains a string of text messages. Presumably, his examples come from the messages he’s solicited from parents whose children feel they are victims of prejudice. He focuses on teachers sharing information on gay themes or socialism. Edelblut is in line with his Republican colleagues in other states.
We who love our public schools, still consider teachers partners, supporting families through these challenging times. It’s too bad the person charged with leading public education is working so hard.