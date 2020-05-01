Prepare for pandemics
To the Editor: The state would be wise to reflect on the impact coronavirus has had on our hospitals and health care system. As each mobilized and ramped up independently to care for COVID-19 patients, virtually all other non-emergency services stopped, which left patients without access to preventative health care, such as mammograms and elective surgery.
The financial fallout has caused hospitals to lose a tremendous amount of money being unable to provide their normal health care services, which in turn resulted in many layoffs/furloughs. A strong recommendation would be for the state to establish a central command location where all pandemic patients could be transported to and freeing hospitals from having to treat them.
This central command location could be a National Guard facility, convention center, hotel or auditorium. In addition, the state should stock up on medical supplies and equipment rather than relying on the federal government or shopping around for scarce supplies in the middle of a pandemic.
Let’s hope that the state learns from this crisis and is better equipped to handle future pandemics.
RON AND BARBARA BOWMAN
Franklin