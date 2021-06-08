NH shouldn’t move primary from September to August
To the Editor: The GOP-backed Legislature is close to passing HB 98, which would move the state’s primary from September to August. Even the August primary would create some legal problems for the state, since the filing period applies to ALL candidates needing to gather petitions to be on the ballot.
Candidates, including independent and minor-party presidential candidates, would need to file declarations of candidacy in mid-May, which violates the U.S. Supreme Court precedent Anderson v Celebrezze. The unconstitutionally early filing deadline for new parties, as well as minor party and independent candidates, will most assuredly lead to a lawsuit.
There is no valid reason to require minor party and independent candidates to file declarations of candidacy before turning in nomination petitions.
Additionally, the May filing requirement would especially burden minor party presidential campaigns, since most political parties nominate candidates after this May deadline. The Green Party regularly nominates their presidential ticket in July or August; while the Libertarian Party regularly nominates its ticket over Memorial Day weekend. Since New Hampshire does not have candidate substitution, the filing period in HB98 would essentially prevent the two largest minor parties in the U.S. from having a presidential candidate here.
The bill also cuts the petitioning period by roughly one full month, despite no federal court precedents saying it’s OK for a state to have an independent petition deadline earlier than statewide primary day.
Please contact your representatives and urge them to reject the Senate amendment, and ask them to kill HB 98.
DARRYL W. PERRY
Hanover Street, Manchester