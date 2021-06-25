NH shouldn’t waste its Sununu on Washington
To the Editor: A hot topic on the state political scene today is whether or not Governor Chris Sununu will run against incumbent Senator Maggie Hassen. I don’t think he will, and here’s why.
Over the past several years, Gov. Sununu, by many of his words and acts, has shown to be a much more compassionate person than many in the political arena. Many of these moments have been unscripted and are often buried in a larger message about some subject.
I would venture that Chris Sununu is very aware of the “distance penalty” that accompanies serving in Washington. I would suggest that he understands that his children, who are probably pre-teen, teens, and perhaps older, may need to have their father in the home rather than absent.
Managing day-to-day household activities requires considerable effort and resolve. To suddenly lay all that on one spouse while the other has gone off to Washington is a heavy lift. Chris Sununu knows that. His deportment stands in stark contrast to many who lust for higher office.
It all suggests that Sununu will have no problem taking a pass. Perhaps a few years down the road, after the children have moved on the college and beyond, he might reconsider. But, for the moment, I think his sense of family, and doing what is right, will prevail.
TED LEACH
Hancock