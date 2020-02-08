To the Editor: According to one N.H. legislator, Jim Splaine, "Here, no voter has to explain or justify his or her vote to anyone else, nor can be bullied into submission by the loudest voice in the room. We can vote our conscience, our gut, our personal beliefs,”
Really? The most recent polls call into question just how "independently minded" New Hampshire voters are. If voters are basing their decisions on what they see and hear while engaging in "retail politics," why did Buttigieg's support almost double immediately after the Iowa primary, while Biden's dropped by a third within days, despite no other major event occurring?
Were New Hampshire's Democratic voters just marking time the past six months or so, waiting for the Iowa Caucus-goers to tell them how to vote? Kind of looks like it.
If New Hampshire primary voters aren't going to exercise judgment that's based on anything more than the candidates' performance in the most recent vote, there's no reason to assign any particular weight to the results of your small state's primary.
Bruce Herbert
Florence, Ore.