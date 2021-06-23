Abortion change brings NH in line with nation
To the Editor: Some of your readers have recently written against proposed restrictions on abortion after 24 weeks. New Hampshire is one of only eight states in America allowing abortion on demand through all nine months of pregnancy.
The law under consideration would no longer allow abortions after 24 weeks: this means during the 7th, 8th and 9th months. At this stage, the unborn child is at least 8 inches long, and with medical help may survive outside the womb. He or she is too large for a regular abortion, so a procedure called “intact dilation and evacuation” or “partial-birth abortion” is used. I will not even describe this barbaric process, which can leave behind emotional scars that haunt a woman for the rest of her life.
Must a civilized society offer such violence to an already traumatized woman in the last stages of pregnancy? There are alternatives. Crisis pregnancy centers such as Birthright listen to women’s concerns and work to compassionately address the problems they face so that they need not feel compelled to turn to abortion. Staffed by volunteers and supported by donations, these centers don’t charge for their services.
Do we in New Hampshire really want to continue the status quo of abortion on demand until birth? Or should we join 42 other states in drawing a line at seven months and offering women in the last stages of pregnancy real solutions that they and their children can live with?
JENNY SWOPE
Derry