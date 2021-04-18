NHIAA mask policy went too far, wasn’t effective
To the Editor: Last week’s article about the Pembroke track coach firing did not address the fact that the NHIAA officials and their medical advisors responsible for the mask mandate for this spring’s track and field season have failed to find an effective solution to address the real needs for the student athletes.
We all want our children to be safe, but the CDC studies have shown that middle and high school age kids have a comparatively low incidence for COVID 19 and athletes are even less affected.
Wearing a mask will impede the performance of all runners — especially when going into oxygen debt. Furthermore, wearing a mask while in a race or while practicing interval training during the warmest days in May and June is oppressive and can have dangerous consequences such as dehydration and fainting.
Because of this over-reaching mandate, many students are not participating in track and field this year, which is a shame.
It is clear a compromise is needed. Why not simply strap the mask under the chin while engaging in a race or workout and place over face while not? The science indicates that now we can begin to return to some degree of normalcy while still practicing social distancing and mask use in close quarters.
Let us allow our kids to breathe in the spring air as they strive for excellence and put politics aside. And why not reinstate coach Brad Keyes? He obviously cares deeply for his athletes and their safety.
KERRI McGUY
Merrimack