Poor NHRS performance
To the Editor: At a time when the stock market has boomed under President Donald Trump and now Biden (18,000 points to 32,000 points), the New Hampshire Retirement Board’s investment returns for the year indicate a poor performance of only 1.1% while other state retirement systems across New England reported greater returns.
Is it any wonder that previous director George Lagos is retiring and a new director, Jan Goodwin, is being brought in?
The New Hampshire Retirement System (NHRS) is comprised of 48,000 active members from fire, police, state, municipal, and teacher groups across the state with 39,000 benefit recipients. In addition to state employees, NHRS includes 460 local government employee groups.
A recent bill introduced in the New Hampshire House by three southern tier Democrats (HB 274) is requiring state taxpayers to bail out the NHRS for poor investments.
I urge Governor Chris Sununu to veto this bill should it get to his desk, or seek stimulus funds from the newly-passed Biden-Pelosi-Schumer $1.9 Trillion Stimulus Law rather than burden the New Hampshire taxpayers with more unnecessary debt.
If that doesn’t work, then benefits should be cut to beneficiaries as has been done in other more prudent states.
NICK DE MAYO
Sugar Hill