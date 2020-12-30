Surprise ninth semester is common college scam
To the Editor: This is in response to Kit O’Meara’s editorial “Students, Parents Beware of Graduation Surprises” Union Leader 28 December, 2020. This higher education scam is more common than you might think where your child winds up a couple credits short to graduate in 4 years. I had it happen to two of my kids.
The advice of the faculty advisor, like a lot of things you pay for at college, is fairly worthless. When the faculty advisor gives bad advice, there is no penalty for the advisor and it is a win-win situation for the college or university.
The school winds up selling you a nine-semester degree when an eight-semester degree was advertised, so you wind up paying 12% more for college. It’s a pretty good scam.
The way to combat it is to demand a course credit audit from the school at the end of each year. This will tell you what your child’s status is with regard to credits earned and credits required to graduate at a time when you can actually do something about it before you are forced to pay for summer school between junior and senior year or that 9th semester when your child is looking at a final 22-credit hour eighth semester of college.
JOHN McCORMACK
Merrimack