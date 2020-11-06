Orr hockey’s greatest
To the Editor: Bobby Orr was hockey’s greatest. A sports icon of world renown, innumerable fans and a hero to all. Maureen Comfort, a never Trump, would forgo all of the above because Bobby endorsed Trump.
Is Maureen Comfort a true Bobby Orr aficionado? The word fickle comes to mind. I would advise her to pick up the pieces and do some homework. Trump removed the U.S. from the environmental accord because it was unfair for the U.S. Make it fair and the U.S. will participate. As to alienating allies, substitute Obama/Biden for Donald Trump. Under their watch our military went from strongest to very weak. Allies felt alienated until Trump arrived and rebuilt our military. They now feel safe. As to spreading the virus because people attending his rally seem unprotected, I know of no study that shows an increase in incidents among those attendees. Maureen Comfort, reconsider your position. Put aside your hatred for Trump, avoid half truths and become a true believer in Bobby Orr!
PAUL J. MINNILLO
Londonderry