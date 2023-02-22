Letter: No compassion for murder Feb 22, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Pam Smart’s nerve to seek our compassionTo the Editor: So Pam Smart is asking for mercy and compassion. I’d bet her husband asked for those right before her accomplices murdered him.MICHAEL TROMBLEYWarner Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Tuesday, February 21, 2023 Letter: What does 'shall not be infringed' mean? What does ‘shall not be infringed’ mean to you? Sunday, February 19, 2023 Letter: Tenement infestation cause can be found in a mirror Infestation cause can be found in owner’s mirror Letter: Almanac doesn't add up Almanac doesn’t add up, but here is a solution Letter: Reality of climate change in NH is plain to see Climate change reality is plain to see here in NH Saturday, February 18, 2023 Letter: We need term limits to stem corruption Term limits stem corruption Friday, February 17, 2023 Letter: Bowing to a woke society Bowing to woke society Letter: Sununu: Power to the people Power to the people Thursday, February 16, 2023 Letter: Don't let radicals pick books your child reads Radicals pick books in libraries Letter: Publish list of those who fail to show for trial List those who fail to show for trial after release without bail Wednesday, February 15, 2023 Letter: Rude and rowdy behavior will not be tolerated Rude, rowdy behavior isn’t very conservative Load more {{flag}} {{title}} {{byline}} 1 min to consume {{summary}} Most Popular Letter: Tenement infestation cause can be found in a mirror Letter: Sununu: Power to the people Letter: Don't let radicals pick books your child reads Letter: Reality of climate change in NH is plain to see Letter: Bowing to a woke society Letter: Freedom account freebies Letter: Almanac doesn't add up Letter: We need term limits to stem corruption Letter: Rude and rowdy behavior will not be tolerated Letter: What does 'shall not be infringed' mean? Editorial Cartoon: Steve Breen Editorial Cartoon: Michael Ramirez Editorial Cartoon: Steve Breen Editorial Cartoon: Steve Kelley Editorial Cartoon: Michael Ramirez Editorial Cartoon: Steve Breen Follow this section Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Syndicated Columns Wednesday, February 22, 2023 Garrison Keillor: So much is known but mystery remains Monday, February 20, 2023 David Harsanyi: James Clapper can't stop lying Sunday, February 19, 2023 Patrick Hynes: Sununu’s moment Jonah Goldberg: Buy American' might sound good, but it's bipartisan folly Friday, February 17, 2023 John Stossel: Bureaucrats ban betting Load more {{title}} 1 min to consume Union Leader Newsletters Yes No Daily Headlines Yes No Breaking News Yes No Weekend Top 10 Top upcoming NH events. Yes No Business Now Because time is money. NH 365 Yes No Yes No Queen City Survival Guide Weekly look at Manchester life. Yes No Out of Range Monthly outdoor guide. I acknowledge having read the Union Leader’s Privacy Policy. Yes* SUBMIT