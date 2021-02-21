Abortion compromise?
To the Editor: Dr. Wayne Goldner in his long thesis on why there should be common ground between pro-life and pro-choice agendas especially for victims of incest and rape seems to disregard that even the cases of incest or rape — as well as consensual sex — abortion makes the womb a torture chamber for the unborn.
We in the pro-life movement, when we march and pray in Washington, D.C., or at local abortion centers, are praying not only for the unborn but for their mothers and fathers to make the right decision and give their unborn child the right of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. We are against the violent act of abortion, not against the mothers or fathers of the unborn, for their ultimate decision will be between themselves and their creator. Abortion is the ending of the beginning of life. We hope by our love for the unborn and their parents that God will inspire them to choose life.
DICK LaPLUME
Derry