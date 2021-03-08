No equality

To the Editor: The latest Bill passed by the House of Representatives, with the misleading name “The Equality Act,” is headed toward the Senate. It needs to die there if Americans want to have equality for women, free speech, and freedom to worship.

This act has nothing to do with equality. It is just another more oppressive version of legislation that has been around many years. The stated purpose in the text of the bill is: “To prohibit discrimination on the basis of sex, gender identity, and sexual orientation, and for other purposes.” Unfortunately, the “other purposes” will allow discrimination against women, religious groups, medical practitioners, and others.

People who do not agree with state-mandated definitions of sexual classes can be criminally prosecuted and destroyed financially. Women’s sports will be a thing of the past as anyone who deems themselves to be a woman can compete. Elective abortions will be legal and all providers, despite their religious beliefs, will be forced to perform them or face financial ruin and/or criminal prosecution.

We should all agree that no one should be discriminated against. Unfortunately, this bill which is now in the United States Senate, does discriminate against women, stifles free speech, prohibits freedom of religion, and much more. Please write or call senators Jean Shaheen and Maggie Hassan to ask them to vote against the misnamed “Equality Act”.

DOLORES SOUTO MESSNER

Hampton

Monday, March 08, 2021
Letters to the Editor

