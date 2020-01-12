To the Editor: New Hampshire’s economy under Governor Sununu’s leadership is going gangbusters. There is a healthy budget surplus, more people are employed than at any other time in state history and take-home pay continues to grow.
Perhaps it is for that reason that Democrats in the legislature are obsessed with partisan fringe issues like a sales tax (House Bill 492), an income tax (House Bill 712), banning plastic shopping bags (House Bill 102), an effort to replace Columbus Day with “Indigenous Peoples Day” and an endless train of needless gun-control bills. When Democrats took over the legislature during the 2018 election, these were not the issues they said they would pursue in Concord.
They claimed they would focus on lowering health-care costs, lowering electric bills, fixing the opioid epidemic and improving education. To date, they have not delivered any of those promises. Perhaps they feel that because the economy is doing so well that they can afford to be distracted and focus on bills that please their political base of support but will hurt New Hampshire.
Whatever the reason, there is no excuse for Democrats saying one thing to get elected and then doing another once they are in control. Voters should not forget these broken promises. Governor Sununu is working hard at his job, it is time for the legislature to get serious and knock it off with the partisan pet projects.
MARIANA GREENE
Deering