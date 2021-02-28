Where’s the oversight?
To the Editor: Currently, children’s education is overseen by a school board, accountable to voters. Proposed Education Freedom Accounts (EFA) in SB130, to be heard March 2, would be overseen by the director of a nonprofit “scholarship organization” chosen by the Department of Revenue Administration. (SB130 copies HB20, which House Education members voted to retain last Friday.)
The scholarship organization’s primary duty would be to oversee fund distribution. But its director, assisted by a commission, also decides which education suppliers qualify to receive funds. The commission is comprised of EFA parents and education suppliers. Is this not a conflict of interest?
The law stipulates that providers “shall be given maximum freedom...without government control.” Does this mean EFA students need not meet RSA193:E-2 requirements for an adequate education? The bill seems to suggest so. The bill requires no testing. The only quality control is parental reviews.
A retired teacher once told me he was nearly fired because he challenged children and demanded they do homework. Parents raved about his fellow teacher because kids loved her. The principal kept him, though, because his students advanced 1.5 grades on achievement tests while the other teacher averaged 0.6. Popularity does not equal quality control.
Since when do we hand out taxpayer money for education, or anything else, without monitoring effectiveness? Since when do we let organizations receiving funds decide who qualifies for those funds? Freedom comes with responsibilities. No government handouts without government oversight. Our kids deserve better than SB130.
JEANNE DIETSCH
Peterborough