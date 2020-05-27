No herd immunity
To the Editor: Each night the national news shows a picture of the world and all the countries with COVID-19 are highlighted in red. But Canada and Russia are always grey as if they didn’t have the virus. But common sense tells me that that is impossible, especially since the premier of Canada’s wife had it.
Why are their numbers not reported? Is it because they have done like Sweden and not closed, letting the chips fall where they may? Like in all nature, is it left to survival of the fittest?
I don’t have a MENSA intelligence, but I read a great deal and have a modicum of common sense. When the bubonic plague devastated Europe, it didn’t close down, people died and the plague ended. The organism ran out of people susceptible to it, according to a history of medical happenings I’ve read. Those remaining had developed an immunity from being exposed while caring for the sick.
I am not saying we throw caution to the wind. We need to continue using good hygiene, washing our hands, not putting our hands near our mouth, eyes and nose if they haven’t been sanitized, coughing and sneezing into our elbows or tissue, etc.
But we have become paralyzed with fear and will suffer a second wave because so many have not been exposed to the coronavirus and therefore have no immunity. God will help us but we need to open this country and get our economy going again.
JEANNINE AUCOIN
Henniker