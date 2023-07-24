No reason for bear hounding

To the Editor: Regarding bear hounding, there is no doubt in my mind it is cruel. A few years ago a young man posted on social media how his hounds chased a three-legged black bear sow for “miles” though the New Hampshire woods before they were finally able to take her down. He was bragging about it actually. I also watched a video from a New Hampshire bear hunt showing a terrified bear in a tree, then the bear is shot and falls hard to the ground. What was incredibly distressing is that when I slowed down the speed of the video, the bear was still moving on the ground when the hounds commenced to maul it. One of the hunters even yelled out, “Is it dead?”

Letter: Enjoying the weather?

To the Editor: Have you been hot, flooded, or breathing in smoke in the last few weeks? Climate change impacts are hitting hard already, and the world is far from having greenhouse gas emissions under control.

Letter: Nonstop media coverage for ridiculous Donald Trump

To the Editor: A recent Mallard Fillmore cartoon hits the nail right on the head --  "nonstop media coverage of Donald Trump."  If it hadn't been for the constant media coverage of Donald Trump in 2016, and no coverage of the better candidates in the Republican Party, he would not have won. …

