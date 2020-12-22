No more Republicans
To the Editor: I am a registered Independent voter, no allegiance to either party. I have been a proud voter for over 45 years, in general, state and local elections. I am so thoroughly disgusted with the Republican Party right now. The way they have blindly stood by Trump these past four years, no matter what insane things he says or does.
Now they stand by and some even actively participate while he tries to destroy our democratic way of life by trying to overturn the will of the voters. All so they can stay in power, at whatever cost. I may never vote for a Republican again, for any office! I bet I am not the only Independent who feels that way.
JILL MINOUGHAN
New Boston