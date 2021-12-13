To the Editor: I’ve noticed several Union Leader op-eds and quite a few ads on TV and elsewhere touting the prescription drug benefits contained in the Democrats’ “build back better” plan. I wholeheartedly agree that drug prices in this country are far too high, and that no one should have to choose between life-saving prescriptions and food or rent. I also believe that the issue has near universal support among voters and politicians alike.
My question then is, why does something so simple and essential have to be cloaked in such a massive pork-laden bill? Why does congress insist on wrapping partisan wants and ideas around something as simple as a common sense drug-pricing bill? It seems that every major issue facing this country today could be solved a lot more easily if issues contained in a bill were singular and to the point rather than trying to cure the world with one stroke of a pen.
This applies to health care and immigration, as well. It really is time that our elected officials put our needs ahead of their parties and start crafting no nonsense laws without the poison pills and graft that mark so much of today’s politics.
To the Editor: This letter is specifically to the parents who feel they do not have a voice in their kids’ education. You do have a voice, through your local school board representative. Do you get to know who the candidates are and what their views on public education are? Do you vote for y…