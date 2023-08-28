To the Editor: No one should take Di Lothrop’s recent op-ed seriously. Her op-ed obscures with her hatred of “liberal news” the serious issue facing the nation.
The issue is whether Donald Trump committed the crimes of conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights. Twelve regular people, having heard the evidence, concluded that there is probable cause to believe that Mr. Trump is guilty.
The crimes charged do not include “objecting” to the certification of electoral ballots. The crimes instead include, for example, attempting to deprive 2,473,633 voters in Georgia, 1,862,143 voters in Arizona, 3,458,229 voters in Pennsylvania, and 2,804,040 voters in Michigan of their ballots
. The grand jury found probable cause to believe that Trump illegally attempted to pressure officials to throw the election to him and “to injure, oppress, threaten and intimidate one or more persons in the free exercise and enjoyment of … the right to vote, and to have one’s vote counted.”
Twelve citizens heard the evidence and found probable cause that Mr. Trump conspired to deprive millions of the right “to have one’s vote counted.”
The “awakening” we should hope to see will be judgment of the evidence at trial by the people of a jury. As Lothrop says “the power is coming back to the people” but it is, and should be, the people of the jury not of the MAGA hats.