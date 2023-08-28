To the Editor: No one should take Di Lothrop’s recent op-ed seriously. Her op-ed obscures with her hatred of “liberal news” the serious issue facing the nation.

The issue is whether Donald Trump committed the crimes of conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights. Twelve regular people, having heard the evidence, concluded that there is probable cause to believe that Mr. Trump is guilty.

 
 