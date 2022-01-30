To the Editor: It has started! Maggie Hassan, Annie Kuster, and Chris Pappas are taking their reelection strategy out of the National Socialist German Workers’ Party playbook. That’s why the airways have been plastered with their political ads starting over a year before the election. That strategy adheres to the Nazi “Big Lie” concept, coined by Adolf Hitler in “Mein Kampf” in 1925. It is: “If you tell a lie big enough, and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it.”
Just one of the many lies in their ads is that they have a “green energy” plan that is going to create “thousands” of good paying jobs for New Hampshire residents. Oh? What is that plan? Just saying you have a plan doesn’t make it so, it requires details, an outline and a timeline.
Are these good paying “permanent” manufacturing type jobs, or transient construction jobs? Does it involve plastering the NH countryside with a gazillion solar panels, in one of the least sunny states in the country? Does it involve crowning every hill and mountaintop in New Hampshire, including our 15 miles of ocean frontage, with wind turbines?
When will these so-called plans be implemented?
And where does the $500 per year in electricity savings they are promising New Hampshire residents to come from, exactly? And when can we expect to see those savings?
Folks, there is no plan. There is no $500. But it is snowing, and this is what you got when you voted for Jeanne Shaheen, Hassan, Kuster and Pappas.