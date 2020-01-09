No problem
To the Editor: You have just been called into your boss’s office at work. He says that because of your good work it looks like you are in position to get an end-of-year bonus and perhaps a promotion. He will look into getting you that bonus but first he has a favor to ask. He says that he has heard some bad things about another manager whom he believes is his rival in an upcoming promotion to department head. He wants you to look into it and find out if any of the rumors of corruption by this other manager are true. If you refuse, you may lose: money that you feel is rightly coming to you (you really need it badly this year), perhaps a future promotion, and a good standing with your boss. You’ve obviously been placed in a no-win dilemma.
Who among us would consider the boss’s behavior acceptable and not an abuse of power? The Republicans in Congress certainly would have no problem with it.
BOB MOOK
E. Stark Street, Nashua