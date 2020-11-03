No qualms about Biden or Sununu
To the Editor: “Regular stamp not enough for Manchester ballots, but post office will deliver them anyway,” (10/6/2020) is just the latest example of local and regional officials going the extra mile during a very difficult time.
Postal workers are doing all they can to be sure absentee ballots (and other vital mail) gets through. Whether registering a car or answering questions about voting, the Manchester City Clerk’s office is unfailingly courteous, efficient, and remarkably fast via email.
I don’t share Gov. Chris Sununu’s political party or some of his policies, but he’s set aside partisan differences to do an admirable job managing the nearly unmanageable effects of the pandemic. I did not hesitate to vote for him — right alongside my vote for Biden/Harris. In fact, just about every local leader, first responder, civil servant, or service provider I witness here these days is soldiering on with remarkable energy and civility. They are patriots, one and all. The more impressive they become, the more reprehensible our current President is in comparison.
KIMBERLY MARLOWE HARTNETT
Bridge Street, Manchester