No shirt, no shoes? No dice Volinsky
To the Editor: In response to the op-ed penned by governor wannabe Andru Volinsky — a politician who never lets a good tragedy get in his way — I am appalled that his opening paragraph gives us his version of the origin of the phrase “No shirt, no shoes, no service.”
He claimed it is a response to the passage of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, but Professor William Rorabaugh of the University of Washington said he saw these signs up and down the coast of Florida in the mid ’50s. If you look in a 1972 newspaper in Eugene, Wash., there is an article that states as follows “hippies have taken over the North End of town and the business people don’t like it, they have made signs saying ‘No shoes, no shirts, no entrance’ also ‘Shoes and shirts are required, no entrance to bare feet.’”
As someone who lived in the south as a kid, I would see in businesses reading “We reserve the right to deny service to anyone.” I also saw whites-only signs.
Never once did I see “no shirt, no shoes, no service” in the South. I find Mr. Volinsky’s statement disingenuous at the least, theatrical at best.
Mr. Volinsky also stated that protesters are reportedly paid. Please show us.
Thank you Gov. Chris Sununu, you have my confidence and my vote.
JOHN C. GOING
Searles Road, Nashua