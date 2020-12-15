There ain’t no such thing as a free charter school
To the Editor: Suppose the feds offered $42 million to build and equip 24 new clinics, but nothing to run them. These clinics would not be subject to normal health care facility regulations; staff would not even need medical degrees. Regular hospitals and clinics have excess capacity already. Should we accept the money?
The new legislature just accepted $42 million for 24 new charter schools. The previous legislature rejected the funds because we already have excess capacity in existing schools and taxpayers will have to come up with millions to run them.
The state allocates $7,000 per student to charters. Charters may not receive any money from town taxpayers or tuition. Hence, they must fundraise many thousands. Not surprisingly, 1 in 5 of New Hampshire’s original charter schools have closed due to a lack of funds, and many of the remaining are struggling. Now, 24 additional schools will be vying for donations.
Secondly, charter funding of $7,000 per student is twice that for public school students. If 24 schools average 30 students each, the state’s cost will be about $5 million per year; $2.5 million of that could be reduced adequacy funding to public schools students left. Since 30 students leaving a school district only shaves expenses slightly, districts would have to cut other expenses or raise property taxes. And the other $2.5 million per year will be new state spending to support the new charters.
That is one expensive free lunch, fiscal conservatives.
JEANNE DIETSCH
Peterborough