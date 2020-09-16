No to Amazon
To the Editor: You may think Amazon wants to deliver packages to Hudson, but what it will really deliver is traffic! Living near and traveling on Lowell Road is a traffic nightmare, especially at rush hour, in the afternoons and during the holidays. There are estimates of 150-250 trucks a day at the site. That is about one tractor trailer truck every six minutes. If those trucks leave the same day, then it’s one truck every three minutes. But, with 363 loading docks and an additional 840 truck parking spots, this facility can handle hundreds more trucks per day in and out. Hundreds of employee cars in and out each day will compound the traffic even further. The operation is proposed to run 24/7, 365 days a year! This is additional traffic on a road with “F” grades from the Nashua Regional Planning Commission. The residential neighborhoods and businesses off Lowell Road in South Hudson enter and exit ONLY onto Lowell Road. Trying to enter/exit our neighborhoods will be brutal. Traffic will impact commuting times, Tyngsborough and Dracut drivers as well as the Tyngsborough Bridge. Residents in North Hudson may cross over the northern Hudson-Nashua bridges to avoid heading south. Imagine the extra traffic at the Wal-Mart and Sam’s Club intersection. Will truck drivers park overnight in their parking lots? I vote NO to more traffic and NO to Amazon. I’m counting on the Hudson Planning Board to also vote NO.
PAULA S. MICHALSKI
Hudson