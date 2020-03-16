To the Editor: While watching Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York standing in front of the U.S. Supreme Court building in support of a pro-choice rally where he threatened conservative justices - even stating "That they will pay the price" if they rule in favor of abortion restrictions - behind him were people holding signs stating "Protecting abortion access is a Catholic virtue."

I am a Catholic and pro-life. Can someone out there please tell me why they think disposing of the unborn is a Catholic virtue? It's not a virtue in any religion.

Dick LaPlume

Derry

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Pappas protecting NH from coronavirus

To the Editor: Chris Pappas has been working tirelessly to keep Granite Staters safe under the mounting threats of the coronavirus outbreak. Even Governor Sununu thinks so. Sununu praised Chris and the rest of the New Hampshire delegation on their efforts, calling their work “absolutely terrific.”