To the Editor: While watching Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York standing in front of the U.S. Supreme Court building in support of a pro-choice rally where he threatened conservative justices - even stating "That they will pay the price" if they rule in favor of abortion restrictions - behind him were people holding signs stating "Protecting abortion access is a Catholic virtue."
I am a Catholic and pro-life. Can someone out there please tell me why they think disposing of the unborn is a Catholic virtue? It's not a virtue in any religion.
Dick LaPlume
Derry