No visiting hours and COVID still got inside
To the Editor: In a recent article it was implied that the high rate of COVID deaths in our nursing homes is because we are one of the oldest states. The last time I checked every nursing home in every state is made up of mostly senior citizens. New Hampshire is one of the oldest states, but 80% of the people over 60 are not in nursing homes.
Maybe the reason that most of our deaths are from nursing homes is because the general public, for the most part, is following proper protocol and should be given credit for that. I have a hard time understanding why a top official from a nursing home would say they do not understand how COVID got into their establishment when there are no visiting times from the public. I for one would never want my family in one of their places if they cannot understand how that would happen.
Maybe a good dose of common sense would help, and not thinking it is because old people are in nursing homes.
LEONARDI MORRILL
Sylvester Street, Manchester