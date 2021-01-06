The world pities us
To the Editor: A few days ago, I was watching Fox News and the host was commenting on the fake media and stated “The media hated Trump because he told the truth.” Outrageous, but his supporters believe it.
Today, when 3,700 Americans died of COVID, Donald Trump’s TV station’s lead story was “Hunter is being investigated!” They were actually giddy about this. They should be looking at Trump, who, with campaign funds, paid his mistresses $250,000 to keep them quiet. Or, how come his tax bill for the past two years was a paltry $750 a year. Or why he is continually lying about the pandemic — “We are turning the corner.” or “It will just disappear.”
No wonder the world pities us.
DON SANBORN
Merrimack