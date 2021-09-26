To the Editor: The story of our small business “Lucky & Me” is special to us, and yet a familiar story for so many other entrepreneurs and dreamers throughout the country. For us, we were inspired by our daughter, who was constantly frustrated by tight, scratchy underwear that made her sad. After endless frustration searching for something softer and more comfortable, we decided “why don’t we make something ourselves”? Well, we did. By finding the softest fabrics and fluffiest elastics, we designed clothes that were cozy and comfy.
From there, we decided all children deserve better and comfier clothing, leading us to create Lucky & Me here in Windham. What started as just an idea is now a successful and growing business, providing clothes lovingly and sustainably manufactured for families who are now able to live “Comfy Ever After” throughout the country. But, our success as an online retailer wouldn’t be remotely possible without remarkable technology platforms such as Amazon and Shopify that allow us to engage with and sell to customers, anywhere at any time. America has a unique technological edge, but certain bills that are pending in Congress could erase that edge and harm small businesses like ours.
We believe in the power of technology to do good, and benefit countless others as it has us. We urge our federal delegation to be wary of misguided legislation that may undermine the advantages we derive from the entrepreneurial, risk-taking ecosystem that makes America’s economy the envy of the world.