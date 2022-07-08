To the Editor: Every citizen can let their state representatives and senators know that they do not want landfills sited a mere 200 feet from a New Hampshire lake, which is the current regulation.
A proposed law, HB 1454, has passed the House and Senate. It would require landfills to be sited far enough away from a lake that it would take 5 years for landfill contamination to leach out and travel to the lake. The goal is to detect contamination before it reaches any lake and construct a barrier to stop it.
At www.gencourt.state.nh.us, everything about New Hampshire’s House and Senate can be found, including everyone’s legislators. There’s even a map to click on to find by town! And right on the homepage you can look up bills (proposals for laws) by their bill name, which starts with HB or SB, OR by the name of the legislator prime sponsor, OR just by keyword.
I sure wouldn’t want a landfill within 200 feet of any of Salem’s lakes, and I think other New Hampshire residents should not have to risk contamination of their lakes, either.
Please contact as many legislators as possible to tell them to vote for HB 1454 again this fall when we vote on bills that passed the legislature but were vetoed by Governor Chris Sununu. It will take a two-thirds majority vote to override the governor’s inexplicable veto.
Exert your rights as a citizen of a democratic Republic. Our Constitution’s Bill of Rights guarantees free speech. Use it!
