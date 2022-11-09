To the Editor: I feel compelled to write this letter because elected officials have a duty to honesty and should be held accountable for spreading mistruths. The recent op-ed by Rep. Allison Nutting-Wong contains inaccuracies that only confuse the issue and polarize us.
As a physician, I agree with Nutting-Wong that miscarriage in medicine is referred to as abortion — more specifically, spontaneous abortion. This is a condition in which the fetus has died and there is no ethical, moral, or legal reason a physician could not or should not provide timely care. This is very different than what the laity terms “abortion” but in medicine we term “elective abortion” in which a pregnancy is ended while fetal life may still be present.
No matter how government may limit access to elective abortion, no gynecologist is going to let a pregnant woman “bleed to death” from an obstetrical complication as Nutting-Wong suggests, nor is there a local hospital that would not address this potential life-threatening emergency and provide compassionate care, and without a three hour drive.
As a pro-life obstetrician/gynecologist, I pray for the day when the hearts of men and women will soften and they recognize the gift of life they have in pregnancy, and not feel the need for an abortion.
