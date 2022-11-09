Abortion op-ed untruths

To the Editor: I feel compelled to write this letter because elected officials have a duty to honesty and should be held accountable for spreading mistruths. The recent op-ed by Rep. Allison Nutting-Wong contains inaccuracies that only confuse the issue and polarize us.

Tuesday, November 08, 2022

Letter: No one cause of inflation

To the Editor: Inflation has many, many causes. Prices rise when demand exceeds supply. I read articles from reputable news sources (Stanford News, WSJ, Forbes, BBC) about the actual causes of inflation. These include higher oil/gas prices, remaining pandemic-related supply chain issues, glo…

