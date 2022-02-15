To the Editor: N.H. Veterans for Peace has opposed the creation of JROTC Units across the U.S., including the ones in New Hampshire. We believe it is a military training and recruitment program and has no place in public schools. While NHVFP criticizes JROTC, we do not fault any of the cadets. However, whether they realize it or not, as Pat Elder says in a chapter of his book, “Military Recruiting in the U.S.,” the “JROTC militarizes American youth.” One of our members, Dr. Leo Sandy, said “JROTC teaches followership under the guise of leadership.”
Concerning the West High JROTC marksmanship program, we recognize the honor they have received. On the other hand, whatever happened to schools being designated as gun-free zones? Most recall the Parkland High massacre of 17 people by a former member of the JROTC unit at the school.
We have contacted several Manchester school board members to inquire into the actual “shooting range” area. Elder says “Children are taught to fire rifles that are classified as lethal weapons by the military. Many schools allow shooting to occur during school hours in classrooms and gyms that are contaminated by lead fragments that become airborne and are deposited on the floor at the muzzle-end and at the target backstop. Loose enforcement of regulations creates a health hazard for students and custodial staff.”
Should the school committee authorize an examination of the shooting range area at West High to assess any potential harm caused by these lead pellets?
To the Editor: Do your elected representatives care what you think? With maps currently proposed for NH’s House, Senate and Executive Council Districts, elected representatives won’t have to care. These maps keep districts safe for incumbents. No competition -- no need to care!