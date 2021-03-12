Not caring for children makes NH look bad
To the Editor: As the assistant behavior specialist at a therapeutic high school in Sullivan County, I’ve seen the immense needs of our youth struggling with mental and behavioral health in New Hampshire.
In 2016, New Hampshire’s System of Care law was passed to ensure that our youth would have access to appropriate and comprehensive mental and behavioral health services.
Yet five years later, we have youth in crisis waiting in emergency rooms for pediatric beds for weeks, law enforcement officers managing children in mental health emergencies with tools designed for adult criminals, and schools without the resources to identify and intervene with students showing signs of mental and behavioral health needs.
Community based services work. In my personal experience, I’d been hospitalized twice for suicide attempts by age 16. At 17 I became the beneficiary of a pilot program to connect youth in crisis to community resources in Massachusetts. I never once had to wait in an emergency room for more than a few hours, was never cuffed by the police, and was never put on probation. Why was this available to me 20 years ago and 67 miles away, but is still up for debate in New Hampshire?
I urge every member of the New Hampshire Legislature to consider what it says about our state when we can’t protect and provide for our children, and to fully fund the system of care for youth, protect mobile crisis and other community-based services, and ensure access to emergency and clinically appropriate residential care for children.
KATIE ANTHONY
Sutton