Don’t assume that every parent is a ‘good’ parent

To the Editor: I received through email an apparent op-ed in the Union Leader dated March 22nd by State Senate President Jeb Bradley and Senate Majority Leader Sharon Carson, which started with the words: “Let us agree on two things: Parents love their kids. Parents have a right to know what’s going on with their kids in school.”

Tuesday, April 04, 2023
Monday, April 03, 2023
Sunday, April 02, 2023
Friday, March 31, 2023
Thursday, March 30, 2023