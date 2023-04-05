To the Editor: I received through email an apparent op-ed in the Union Leader dated March 22nd by State Senate President Jeb Bradley and Senate Majority Leader Sharon Carson, which started with the words: “Let us agree on two things: Parents love their kids. Parents have a right to know what’s going on with their kids in school.”
Senate Bill 272 (“Parent’s Bill of Rights”) says that parents have a right to know what is happening with their children in the classroom, including confidential discussions with their teachers about being gay or trans.
This bill, the op-ed goes on to say, is not really about breaking the confidentiality of a teacher-student relationship, it is about “good parents” (the op-ed keeps calling the target parents “good”) having the right to know what is going on with their children.
News flash: Not every parent is a “good” parent.
“Good parents” earn their children’s trust with how they talk to and about people of a different race, different religion, different economic class, and different sexuality.
Children watch their parents all of the time and know when they can trust their parents to be told the child’s innermost secrets. Some children feel they can only turn to their teachers for that trust.
Do not punish teachers for keeping their talks with students confidential, even if asked directly by the parents. Else at least be consistent and eliminate lawyer-client confidentiality and religious confidentiality at the same time.