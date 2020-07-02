Not only COVID-19 needs medical research funding
To the Editor: In the midst of this pandemic it is perhaps clearer than ever before the importance of funding medical research. Yet it’s not just funding for COVID-19 that is needed. As a longtime caregiver to my late wife during her cancer journey and now myself a cancer survivor, I’m well aware of the crucial importance research has on treating all diseases.
Federal cancer research funding has played a role in every major breakthrough and has resulted in a record 17 million American cancer survivors today.
Further progress requires continued and increased investment. Right, now Congress is considering its 2021 federal budget. This is a time when members like Congressman Chris Pappas can carry on his commitment to cancer patients and their families by increasing funding for the National Institutes of Health by $3 billion and the National Cancer Institute by $500 million. These investments — even in a time of national crisis — will pay endless dividends in lives saved, medical advancements, and economic activity generated for years to come.
I urge Rep. Pappas to continue his record to keep current and future cancer patients and caregivers needs in the forefront and vote to increase NIH and NCI funding for next year.
DONALD PARRISH
Bedford