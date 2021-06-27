Not our NH, Sununu must veto this budget
To the Editor: The following are some of the parts of the budget proposed by Republicans and headed to Gov. Chris Sununu for his signature:
The biggest voucher bill in the nation, providing state funds for private and religious schools through education vouchers that will increase property taxes by $60 million.
Cutting $36 million in education funding to cities and towns and increasing property taxes by an additional $40 million.
Banning all abortions after 24 weeks without exception for rape, incest or the health of the mother or fetus. This is not the same as the New York and Massachusetts bills, as Gov. Sununu has falsely claimed. In the case of a fetal demise, the mother would be required to carry the pregnancy to term. It’s monstrous.
Criminalizing medical providers for providing essential abortion services to people of New Hampshire.
Forfeiting federal aid for reproductive health care for thousands of Granite Staters, which includes cancer screening and birth control.
Forcing women to undergo medically unnecessary and unpaid mandatory ultrasounds.
Prohibiting discussions on racism and sexism in schools by public employees. Limiting teaching of our history as we finally make Juneteenth a national holiday and begin to confront the legacy of slavery.
Gov. Sununu claims he can’t veto this budget. He touted his record number of vetoes — 80 or more-when it suited him.
Sununu has no trouble rewarding his cronies and family but it’s time to work for all Granite Staters. Veto this disastrous budget before it sinks us!
ELEANORE & DOUGLAS COCHRANE
Hancock