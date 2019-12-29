To the Editor: I miss the old Jennifer when you were just starting out in politics in New Hampshire. You were reasonable and you had real Republican ideals. It is very disappointing to see such a decline from those principles over the years. It is beyond my understanding how you and your Lincoln Project cohorts can inject such Democratic-like venom against President Trump. You sling the old mantra of the president being an "existential threat to the Republic" and calling him "weak and cowardly".....you do realize don't you, that the meaning of existential threat is a threat to existence? How in God's name is this true when the economy of the U.S. is the best it's been in 50 years; when unemployment is down; and when more people are working now more than ever; when the stock market is experiencing record highs; when people received a tax cut; and, when our military is stronger than ever. Our people and our economy are NOT being threatened by President Trump, they are being helped by him and his STRONG policies. The People are much more interested in living their lives in more comfort than they had under Obama and don't care what a handful of poor lost souls think about one man. What a shame you let emotional hatred get in the way of reasonable thinking.
Letter: Note to Jennifer Horn
DIANE LOTHROP
Althea Lane, Nashua