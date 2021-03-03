Nothing but praise for SNHU vaccination event
To the Editor: My wife and I just received our first COVID-19 vaccinations on 27 February at SNHU and we couldn’t believe how well-organized and run the operation was.
It was a Saturday morning and snowing when we got there and even though it was early there must have been 50 cars ahead of us. Even so, the whole process took just under an hour and a half. National Guardsmen processed us in, directed us to holding areas and ultimately into the vaccination line, where nurses administered the injections. From there we were directed into a holding area managed by members of local fire departments. We waited there for 15 minutes to make sure we had no side effects.
I am writing this in praise of all of the personnel who we met that morning and also to the people who organized the operation. It was a job well done. Thanks to everybody.
WILLIAM TOLLENGER
Bedford