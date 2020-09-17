November 3 is soon
To the Editor: It is not too early to start thinking about who we might want to represent us in the Senate in Concord.
I will be casting my vote for Denise Ricciardi. She is running for State Senate District 9 which includes the towns of Bedford, Dublin, Fitzwilliam, Greenfield, Hancock, Jaffrey, Lyndeborough, Mont Vernon, New Boston, Peterborough, Richmond, Sharon, Temple, and Troy.
Since elected to the Bedford Town Council in 2019 she has not stopped working for us. Denise is not a politician but rather a “doer”. During the pandemic she made sure, on her own time, that those residents who could not shop for themselves were matched up with volunteers who delivered food, mail, medicines and other items. She also promoted an idea to help our local businesses, especially restaurants, survive the shut-downs.
She understands that parents are a child’s first teachers and respects each and every one when it comes to educational issues. A former business owner, she understands and will keep in mind the financial burdens caused by the pandemic and will vote accordingly. If elected, she will continue to be accessible and accommodating, open to listening to all constituents.
Keep in mind these state positions are held by unpaid volunteers who give up their own time.
Denise has no special interests fueling her desires to serve.
Please join me in casting your vote for Denise Ricciardi.
JANE AITKEN
Bedford