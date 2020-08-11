Nov. is when America can redeem democracy
To the Editor: One of the hallmarks of mature adult decision-making regarding a significant issue is to approach the issue with toned-down emotion (never reduced to zero as a modicum of emotion can generate/energize critical thinking), calm consideration of pros and cons, discovering the data underlying the facts and evaluating the possible consequences of any decision, compromised or not.
We, the American electorate, made a terrible mistake in 2016 in allowing unbridled hyperbolic rhetoric, cliches, and dubious “facts” to be substituted for reasoned debate, political experience and personal integrity. We marginally elected a politically inexperienced, incompetent deal maker (excepting perhaps non-publishable business deals), misogynist, narcissist with few scruples and little empathy (but boastful bravado). We, the American electorate, now see our country so divided, so distrusted by our friends and allies, so confused about what America stands for (beyond “how’s your portfolio doing?”), so beset by revealed racial and ethnic biases and “I-me-mine” mentality. With the anxious uncertainty that abounds today, exacerbated by the overall lack of leadership, Donald Trump must be denied a second term.
We, the American electorate, can and must regain our self-respect and that of other nations as well as demonstrating a behavioral, not platitudinous, commitment to our historic and evolved democratic principles. Trump’s “base” of support may be impervious to the realization of how much he has damaged our country, but those who may have voted for him in 2016 but now are aware of the damage done might reconsider. We, the American electorate, can admit and rectify our mistakes.
ROBERT McMILLAN
Bedford