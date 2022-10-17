Vote is about abortion, inflation and extremism
To the Editor: The upcoming midterm election and possibly the general election in 2024 could revolve around three major issues — internal threats to our democracy, abortion and inflation.
Vote is about abortion, inflation and extremism
To the Editor: The upcoming midterm election and possibly the general election in 2024 could revolve around three major issues — internal threats to our democracy, abortion and inflation.
Polls show almost 60% of the U.S. population is concerned with threats to our democracy posed by far right un-American extremists who continue to believe the false narrative put out by Donald Trump that the 2020 election was stolen from him by election officials in states across the country. These allegations were proven false in over 60 court cases presided over by many Trump-appointed judges, but this didn’t stop Trump’s stormtrooper followers from conducting an insurrection on January 6, 2021, when they stormed our seat of government.
The partisan U.S. Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade abortion case allowing states to implement anti-abortion laws. About 70% of Americans believe women should be allowed to choose to have abortions, and probably a higher percentage believe abortions should be permitted for incest, rape and medical conditions. This issue might be almost as important to Americans as the threats to our democracy.
Lastly, the high inflation created by the opening up of our economy after the pandemic, the dismal response by the Federal Reserve to act to control inflation, and the huge amount of spending by the Biden administration has had a significant impact on consumers. However, the economy had to come back once pandemic restrictions were removed. Unfortunately, the Federal Reserve fell asleep and did not raise interest rates and stop bond purchases until inflation was rampant. The Federal Reserve must continue its restrictive monetary policy and the Biden administration should reign in large scale spending.
DONALD MOSKOWITZ
Londonderry
Refreshing to get honest answer on energy future
Better approach to ODs will yield better results
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.