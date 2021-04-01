Nurse abuse and workplace violence are shameful
To the Editor: One in four! According to the American Nurses Association, that is how many nurses are affected by workplace violence. This is an issue that has faced some controversy both at the national and state levels. While some believe that the federal government ought to take matters into its hands and lay down a set of rules protecting health care workers, others are of the opinion that OSHA should be the sole body responsible for laying down guidelines for workplace violence prevention.
Nurses are victims of abuse both physically and mentally. This leads to burnout, stress, poor patient outcomes, and, in very serious cases, suicide/death. Hospitals need to encourage reporting and ensure that measures are put in place to protect their employees from harm.
My sister is a nurse who worked in a psychiatric unit in the hospital. Two years ago, she lost her baby because she was repeatedly kicked in the stomach by a manic client. Unfortunately, the hospital did nothing and she was told it was “part of the job” she signed up for. It is very shameful that the people who take care of us at our most vulnerable state are repeatedly attacked and torn down by the job; and that all we can do is stand by and watch. We need to speak up now and ensure that nurses are protected by our leaders who are responsible for making laws that defend them.
DELYS LUMA
English Village Road, Manchester