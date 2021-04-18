‘Obey’ said it all; let’s end restrictions of freedom
To the Editor: The photo on the front page of the 16 April edition of the Union Leader — the statue of General John Stark wearing a face mask with the word “OBEY” on it — perfectly illustrated the reality of what has been forced on we citizens of (what once was) the “Live Free or Die” state for over a year now.
The person who put the mask on that statue could not have chosen a more inappropriate one on which to put it than that of the author of our state motto! From the beginning, essentially all the draconian diktats that have been handed down by our would-be rulers, at all levels of government, have been much less about public health than about power and population control. I hope that our governor’s latest decision is but the first, long overdue step toward ending the rampant “COVIDiocy” by which we have been held hostage for much too long.
W.B. HEFFERNAN Jr.
Dunloggin Road, Nashua