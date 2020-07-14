Object to vandalism and get called a racist
To the Editor: The terms racist and bigot are flying around, and the process of eliminating history is on the rise.
Racist is a hurtful tag that some may deserve, however most New Hampshire folks are a group who accept all races and ethnic backgrounds. Black lives do matter, but so do all lives from conception to death. But it seems that if you state that thought you are, guess what, a racist.
The cancel culture wants to tear down historic statues, eliminate holidays, change the National Anthem, condemn Goya Foods and force Ford to stop building police cruisers. It is obvious that they have gone too far and are diminishing their support from everyday people.
Certainly any act of violence by police against any person regardless of color deserves to be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.
The tiny minority of the officers who react with violence need to be removed from their jobs and prosecuted for any infraction.
We need to remember how we arrived at this point in history and not repeat the mistakes made along the way. Along with that we should celebrate the progress we have made as a nation.
WIN HUTCHINSON
Orange Street, Manchester