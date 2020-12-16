Offensive meme calls for lawmaker’s resignation
To the Editor: Newly-elected state Representative and school board member Dawn Johnson of Laconia recently published an anti-Semitic and racist meme on social media.
My grandfather Max came to the United States alone at the age of 13 from Poland to escape the Nazis. Subsequently, his entire family was wiped out for the crime of being Jewish. He came to this country not speaking a word of English but worked hard and ultimately became a successful small business owner. He raised four children and was beloved by all of his nine grandchildren. Max was one of the kindest, and most gentle people you could ever hope to meet, and he would have given the shirt off of his back to anyone in need.
Any individual who thinks it’s a good idea to post material from a Neo Nazi website, along with ignorant, bigoted images has no place in the state House of Representatives. I do not want to serve in a legislative body that is home to any kind of hate against individuals because of their race, religion, creed or color.
I am hopeful that the House leadership and Governor Chris Sununu will ask Rep. Johnson to do the right thing and resign from office in order to protect the dignity and standing of our legislative body.
REP. ANITA BURROUGHS
Glen