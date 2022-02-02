To the Editor: HB 1512, a bill to allow a parole hearing for individuals serving 25+ years, is currently before the House with a public hearing scheduled for February 2.
That individuals serving lengthy sentences are known to age-out of crime; that recidivism rates among this population returning to the community is miniscule; that the $54K annual expense in New Hampshire for incarcerating an individual might be better spent on known effective justice improvements like youth diversionary programs, or victim services; these are all good, pragmatic reasons to favor this legislation. If warehousing individuals with extreme sentences alone made us safer then we should have the safest nation on earth — sadly, we do not.
The “tough on crime” label is the sole property of no one. All of us, reform advocates included, want and need to feel safe in our homes and on our streets. Crime, especially violent crime, must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. This bill is not about mercy but about accountability. It is about how we talk about and treat people who cause great harm, and begin to unwind an unsustainable and unwise policy of mass incarceration.
Not all who would become eligible for a hearing under this bill will be deserving of parole — discerning that is a job that I entrust to the professionalism of our parole board. But a hearing will provide the opportunity for an offender to make their case for how they have accepted responsibility, expressed remorse in word and deed, and undergone the personal transformation needed to never cause harm again.