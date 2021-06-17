To the Editor: As a young New Hampshire resident who plans to have a family, I am concerned about the language in the state budget banning abortion at or after 24 weeks, with virtually no exceptions. This ban fails to recognize how every pregnancy is different and applying a complete ban is unfair and cruel to Granite Staters. This language limits people’s ability to make decisions in difficult, deeply personal, and complex circumstances and needs to be stopped.
Each pregnancy and each circumstance is unique. When people are making personal medical decisions, one-size-fits-all laws don’t work. The language in the state budget seeks to apply this one-size-fits-all approach, providing virtually no exceptions. This ban harms pregnant Granite Staters, ignoring potential complications. I am worried for New Hampshire residents who will become pregnant, whose options will be limited by lawmakers who fail to recognize that each pregnancy is different and it is impossible to legislate for every circumstance.
This ban hurts real people. No pregnancy is the same and unforeseen issues can occur at any time. Applying a one-size-fits-all approach to reproductive rights hurts pregnant people with difficult circumstances. Abortion bans are bad for pregnant people and wrong for New Hampshire. I urge Governor Chris Sununu to veto this budget.
ABIGAIL MANGIAFICO
Bedford