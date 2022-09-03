We accomplished a lot, but there is more to do

To the Editor: As a state representative from Salem, I vote for what I think helps my constituents, not to be scored. I’ve been graded as voting “the Republican position” 81% to 84% of the time. (President Reagan said 80% was good. Last year Americans for Prosperity, hardly liberal, gave me 100%!)

Thursday, September 01, 2022
Wednesday, August 31, 2022
Tuesday, August 30, 2022

Letter: Apology for those who refused vaccine

To the Editor: Joe Biden and Chris Pappas owe our soldiers, first responders, health care heroes, and many others an apology -- and their job back. Their unconstitutional vaccine mandate led to the termination of thousands of hard-working folks because government bureaucrats tried to force t…

Monday, August 29, 2022
Sunday, August 28, 2022