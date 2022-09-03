To the Editor: As a state representative from Salem, I vote for what I think helps my constituents, not to be scored. I’ve been graded as voting “the Republican position” 81% to 84% of the time. (President Reagan said 80% was good. Last year Americans for Prosperity, hardly liberal, gave me 100%!)
In seeking reelection, I think of the work that remains ahead. Here are few examples:
Women’s sports titles have been unfairly given to trans women who started hormone treatment after attaining their mature athletic male body. I agree with Caitlyn Jenner that this is totally unfair. I intend to resubmit my bill to protect women’s sports. (See HB 1180, Amendment 2022-0959h. The tie vote failed.)
Another serious problem is that well-meaning but misguided people are pressuring children to question their identity as girls or boys. Genuine trans children are born knowing their different identity and don’t need coaxing. Researchers have found few children who are biologically trans, but now thousands of vulnerable children are caught up in a trendy psychological experiment to recruit them into a “trans club,” undisclosed to their parents. This needs to stop.
I plan to continue improving family court laws. Criminal court currently recognizes more constitutional rights than our family courts do! Some judges refuse to believe that domestic abuse happens, or choose to ignore it, destroying children’s faith in humanity when they are forced to live with an abuser.
